COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka reach 2,439

Forty-eight more patients who were under medical care for COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals upon returning to health, the Ministry of Health said.

Thereby, the total number of recoveries reported in Sri Lanka has increased to 2,439.

The situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit confirmed that 09 patients at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), 04 at the Welikanda Base Hospital, 10 at the Kattankudy Base Hospital, 23 at Kandakadu Treatment Centre, and one each from Minuwangoda Base Hospital and Army Hospital in Panagoda had recovered from the disease.

In the meantime, confirmed cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in the country so far have moved up to 2,815.

Accordingly, 365 active cases are currently receiving treatment at several hospitals across the country.