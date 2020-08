-

The government has decided to increase the import levy on big onions by Rs. 35.00 per kilogram.

The levy hike is in effect from midnight on Friday (31), the Ministry of Finance announced.

Accordingly, the import levy on big onions has been increased from Rs. 15.00 to Rs. 50.00 per kilogram.

This measure has been taken in consideration of the local big onion farmers, the government said.