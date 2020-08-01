349 Sri Lankans repatriated from UAE, Qatar

-

A group of 349 Sri Lankans stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has been repatriated.

Accordingly, 355 from the UAE and 14 from Qatar were brought back to the island.

In addition, 29 Chinese nationals who are employed in Chinese investment projects in Sri Lanka arrived in the country on Friday (31).

All these arrivals and returnees have been directed to quarantine centres after subjecting them to PCR tests at the airport premises.