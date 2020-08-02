First delivery of infant from COVID-19 positive expectant mother in SL

-

Sri Lanka saw its first delivery of an infant from a COVID-19 positive expectant mother on Saturday (01).

An expectant mother who was repatriated from Dubai was admitted to Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre on the 10th of July for quarantine.

However, on the 21st of July, she was diagnosed with COVID-19 after she was subjected to a PCR test.

Two days later, she was then admitted to the special unit of the Colombo East Base Hospital for coronavirus-infected expectant mothers.

When it was discovered that she had gone into labour, the doctors had to take special precautions in order to make sure they do not contract the virus during the delivery procedure.

Considering the delicate nature of the situation, a team of 35 medical personnel, including doctors and microbiologists, aided the caesarean operation.

Dr. Priyantha Karunarathna, the Director of Colombo East Base Hospital, said the mother and the infant are in good health at the moment.

This is reportedly the first instance a coronavirus-positive expectant mother delivered a baby in Sri Lanka.

The doctors said the new-born has been subjected to a PCR test.