Wanted suspect arrested with hand grenade

-

A suspicious individual has been arrested at the Mahawatta cemetery grounds, stated the Police Media Division.

The arrest has been carried out by the Grandpass Police at around 2.15 pm last evening (01).

Police have recovered a foreign-manufactured live hand grenade found in the possession of the arrestee.

Upon investigation, it has been revealed that he is a close associate of the imprisoned drug trafficker Tholkamudalige Chamara Sampath Rodrigo.

Further, the arrested individual has been identified as a main suspect wanted by the police over a case of critically injuring 3 people in Grandpass using sharp weapons and clubs.

The 30 year old arrestee from Henamulla will be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (02).

Further investigations are carried out by the Grandpass police.