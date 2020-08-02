General Election 2020: silent period from midnight today

-

The silent period pertaining to the General Election 2020 will commence from 12 midnight today (August 02).

Accordingly, one should abstain from any propaganda activity, including conducting propaganda meetings, conducting pocket meetings or house meetings, visiting residences to canvas, distributing handbills, displaying advertising, placards at proclaimed party officers, and displaying posters, placards, banners, during this period, stated the Elections Commission.

The Election Commission requests public support to hold a free and fair election by refraining from illegal activities during the silent period of the election.

Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Rathnayake says that there have been fewer reports of election violence compared to the previous election.

Meanwhile, all major political parties are currently preparing for their final public meetings before the start of the silent period.

Accordingly, the final meetings of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna will be held in Hambantota, chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The United National Party meeting, headed by Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, will be held in Deans Road in Maradana.

Sajith Premadasa will attend the final meetings of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya held in Colombo.

The final meeting of the National People’s Power Movement, headed by Anura Kumara Dissanayake, will be held in the Maligawatte area.