Baby born to coronavirus-positive mother tests negative

The baby born to a COVID-19 positive expectant mother have tested negative for the coronavirus following PCR tests, Dr. Priyantha Karunarathna, the Director of Colombo East Base Hospital said.

On Saturday (01) an expectant mother, who was recently repatriated from Dubai, delivered her child at the special unit of the Colombo East Base Hospital for coronavirus-infected expectant mothers.

However, she had been previously diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

A team of 35 medical personnel, including doctors and microbiologists, carried out a caesarean operation to deliver the baby, taking special precaution in order to make sure they do not contract the virus during the procedure.

Dr. Karunarathna, stated the mother and the infant are in good health at the moment.

This is reportedly the first instance a coronavirus-positive expectant mother delivered a baby in Sri Lanka.