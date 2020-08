-

A stash of weapons has been found in a bushy area near a canal in the Indigahadeniya area in Mount Lavinia, this morning (02).

The weapons have been discovered by the officials of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) based on a tip-off received by them.

Accordingly, 04 pistols and 08 magazines have been found in the abandoned stash.

Further investigations are carried out by the CCD.