COVID-19: One test positive as 75 more regain health

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 75 more patients infected with COVID-19 has completely recovered from the disease.

The recovered patients have been discharged from their respective hospitals today (02).

Accordingly, the total count of recoveries from Covid-19 has increased to 2,514.

In the meantime, the total count of positive coronavirus cases found in Sri Lanka currently moved to 2,816 as a recent arrival from the United Arab Emirates tested positive for the virus.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 291 of them are currently medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.