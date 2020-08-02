Port employees call off strike

-

Colombo Port trade union workers have called of their trade union action with immediate effect.

This was following a successful discussion with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, stated Port Trade Unions.

Trade unions of the Colombo Port, who launched a strike action on the 2nd of July, later called off their strike action following a meeting held with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

During this discussion, held on July 03, a decision was taken to unload the 03 gantry cranes brought down from China, at the Eastern Terminal of the Colombo Port.

However, 23 trade unions of the Colombo Port resorted to a Satyagraha on the 29th of July, demanding a written affirmation stating that the East Container Terminal (ECT) is still under the purview of SLPA.

They subsequently withdrew from all duties with effect from Friday (31), bringing operations at the port to a standstill.

The protesting port workers also obstructed the port access road near the ‘Hartal Bridge’.

Subsequently, on Saturday (01), the Police obtained a court order preventing Port workers from obstructing Bloemendhal Port Access road and adjacent roads.