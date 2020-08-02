T-56 live ammunition found near Negombo Prison

T-56 live ammunition found near Negombo Prison

August 2, 2020   05:59 pm

Several rounds of live ammunition have been found near a wall of the Negombo Prison, stated Police Media Division.

The bullets have been found near a bamboo bush behind the prison jailors’ quarters following a tip-off by the prison made to the Negombo police.

Reportedly, 13 round of T-56 ammunition have been recovered by the Police.

However, it has not yet been revealed who had left the ammunition at the prison premises.

Negombo Prison officials and the Negombo Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

