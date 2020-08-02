Close associate of Angoda Lokka arrested

Close associate of Angoda Lokka arrested

August 2, 2020   09:39 pm

-

An individual has been arrested at the Mulleriyawa area while in the possession of narcotic drugs, stated Police Media Division.

The arrested suspect has been identified to be a close associate of crime gang leader Lasantha Chandana Perera alias ‘Angoda Lokka’.

The arrest has been made based on a tip-off received by the Mulleriyawa Police.

Reportedly, 8 grams and 60 milligrams of heroin had been in the possession of the suspect.

The arrestee is a 48 year old resident of the Parakum Mawatha area in Mulleriyawa.

He is to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories