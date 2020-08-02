Close associate of Angoda Lokka arrested
August 2, 2020 09:39 pm
An individual has been arrested at the Mulleriyawa area while in the possession of narcotic drugs, stated Police Media Division.
The arrested suspect has been identified to be a close associate of crime gang leader Lasantha Chandana Perera alias ‘Angoda Lokka’.
The arrest has been made based on a tip-off received by the Mulleriyawa Police.
Reportedly, 8 grams and 60 milligrams of heroin had been in the possession of the suspect.
The arrestee is a 48 year old resident of the Parakum Mawatha area in Mulleriyawa.
He is to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court.