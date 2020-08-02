Five arrivals from UAE add to COVID-19 tally

-

Five more arrivals from the United Arab Emirates have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, the Health Ministry said.

With the new cases, a total of 07 new coronavirus cases have been identified within the day so far.

Accordingly, the count of coronavirus cases reported in the country has hiked to 2,822 cases.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 297 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka has moved up to 2,514 cases with 75 patients being discharged after recovery, today (02).

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.