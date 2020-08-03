COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka hit 2,823

-

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka reached 2,823 as another person tested positive for the virus, confirmed the Department of Government Information.

The Department said the latest positive case is an arrival from the United Arab Emirates.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, a total of 298 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,514 after 75 patients were discharged from hospitals upon returning to health, yesterday (02).

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.