Constitutional Council to meet for final time before new parliament

-

The Constitutional Council is set convene today (03) presided by the Speaker of the Eighth Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa and other members of the Constitutional Council are scheduled to join the discussion at the Speaker’s official residence.

The vacancies in the office including the vacancies and compensation in the Human Rights Commission and the Public Service Commission will be discussed at the meeting.

In addition, the quarterly progress reports from the Finance Commission, the Audit Services Commission and the National Procurement Commission will be evaluated.

Today’s assembly of the Constitutional Council is the final sitting of the Eighth Parliament.

The Constitutional Council has met 93 times during the period of the Eighth Parliament.