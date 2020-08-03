COVID-19: Recovery count rises as 03 regain health

August 3, 2020   02:49 pm

The Ministry of Health says 03 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals today (03) as they have made complete recoveries.

Thereby, total COVID-19 recoveries confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 2,517.

In the meantime, the total count of positive coronavirus cases found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,823.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 295 active cases are currently medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.

