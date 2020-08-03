Man arrested with heroin, Army uniforms and cash

Man arrested with heroin, Army uniforms and cash

August 3, 2020   03:24 pm

-

A man has been arrested in Ahungalla yesterday (02) with narcotic drugs, military uniforms and money in his possession.

The arrest has been carried out by the officers of the Ahungalla camp of the Special Task Force (STF) at the Bogahapitiya area in Ahungalla, last evening.

Officers have found over 130 grams of heroin, 10 Army uniforms, and over Rs 600,000 in cash with the suspect.

He had been arrested when the officers had searched him due to suspicious behavior.

Reportedly, he had been remanded on a previous occasion for the possession of drugs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories