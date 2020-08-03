Man arrested with heroin, Army uniforms and cash

-

A man has been arrested in Ahungalla yesterday (02) with narcotic drugs, military uniforms and money in his possession.

The arrest has been carried out by the officers of the Ahungalla camp of the Special Task Force (STF) at the Bogahapitiya area in Ahungalla, last evening.

Officers have found over 130 grams of heroin, 10 Army uniforms, and over Rs 600,000 in cash with the suspect.

He had been arrested when the officers had searched him due to suspicious behavior.

Reportedly, he had been remanded on a previous occasion for the possession of drugs.