10 senior polling officers removed over attending political meeting

10 senior polling officers removed over attending political meeting

August 3, 2020   04:37 pm

-

The assignment and training of election officials with regard to the General Election 2020 is reportedly in its final stages.

District Returning Officers stated that the issuance of ballot boxes will commence tomorrow (04).

Colombo District Returning Officer Pradeep Yasaratne stated that four polling stations have been set up to count the votes this election.

Senior Officers in Charge of the Polling stations will be referred to the respective polling stations before 1 pm tomorrow, Anuradhapura Returning Officer R. M. Wanninayake said.

Counting of votes in Kalutara District will be done at 3 polling stations, according to the District Returning Officer U. D. C. Jayalal.

Meanwhile, 10 senior polling officers who were selected for election duties have been removed and replaced by another group.

The decision was taken following complaints that the relevant officers had attended a political meeting, stated Nuwara Eliya District Returning Officer Rohana Pushpakumara.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories