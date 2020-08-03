Over 162,000 PCR tests carried out in Sri Lanka

-

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) stated that 2,294 people currently under quarantine at 33 quarantine centers operated by the tri-forces.

Measures have been taken to conduct 1,210 PCR tests at these quarantine centers yesterday (02), NOCPCO stated.

Meanwhile, a total of 162,090 PCR tests have been carried out in Sri Lanka.

Among them, 29,121 persons who had tested negative for the virus infection have successfully completed the quarantine process.

The Center further stated that 55 persons who had successfully completed the quarantine process returned home today (03).