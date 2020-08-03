Over 162,000 PCR tests carried out in Sri Lanka

Over 162,000 PCR tests carried out in Sri Lanka

August 3, 2020   05:10 pm

-

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) stated that 2,294 people currently under quarantine at 33 quarantine centers operated by the tri-forces.

Measures have been taken to conduct 1,210 PCR tests at these quarantine centers yesterday (02), NOCPCO stated.

Meanwhile, a total of 162,090 PCR tests have been carried out in Sri Lanka.

Among them, 29,121 persons who had tested negative for the virus infection have successfully completed the quarantine process.

The Center further stated that 55 persons who had successfully completed the quarantine process returned home today (03).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories