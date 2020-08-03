Met Dept warns of rough seas & strong winds

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for strong wind and rough seas.

The Department said that there is a high possibility of an increase the wind speed up to (60-65) kmph in the sea area off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Potuvil via Kankesanturai, Mannar, Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota.

Thereby, the aforementioned sea area may become rough at times, the advisory further read.

The warning issued at 03.00 pm this evening (03) will in effect for another 24 hours.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.