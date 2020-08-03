Sri Lankas coronavirus case tally jumps to 2,824

August 3, 2020   06:33 pm

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka reached 2,824 as another person tested positive for the virus today (03).

The Department of Government Information said the latest positive case has been identified from the Lankapura area.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, a total of 296 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,517 earlier today after 03 patients were discharged from hospitals upon returning to health.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.

