Polling stations disinfected before election

The mobile police duties related to the General Election 2020 commenced from 06.00 pm today (03), Sri Lanka Police said.

Accordingly, police officers deployed for election duties are required to report to the relevant duty stations today.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne stated that an awareness session will be held for them today on election laws and accountability.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Inspectors Association said that polling stations across the country will be disinfected before the election.

Disinfecting activities will be carried out today (03) and tomorrow (04) under the supervision of the Public Health Inspectors, said the President of the Association Upul Rohana.