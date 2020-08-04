Heavy rainfall expected in several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology forecasts that showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Fairly heavy rainfalls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces while several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province, it said.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times over the island particularly in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.

Coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle due to the effect of swell waves. People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Fairly heavy showers can be expected in the Southern and South-western sea areas.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 40-50 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 60-65 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Potuvil via Kankasanturai, Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Potuvil via Kankasanturai, Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 – 3.0m height (this is not the height of nearshore waves).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.