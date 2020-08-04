Delivering ballot boxes to polling stations underway

-

Transporting General Election’s ballot boxes to polling stations got underway this morning (04), the Election Commission said.

Accordingly, the senior polling officers are transporting the ballot boxes to 12,985 polling stations across the country, under special security provided by the Police.

These senior polling officers will stay overnight at their respective polling stations, the Election Commission continued.

It is further reported that the disinfecting process at polling stations is scheduled to continue today as well.

In the meantime, 10 senior polling officers who were selected for election duties were removed and replaced by another group on Monday (03).

The decision was taken following complaints that the relevant officers had attended a political meeting, Nuwara Eliya District Returning Officer Rohana Pushpakumara had said.

The Election Commission meanwhile decided to commence ballot paper counting at 66 centres from 7.00 am and 8.00 am on the 6th of August (Thursday).