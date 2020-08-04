Can vote even without polling card - EC

Can vote even without polling card - EC

August 4, 2020   01:22 pm

-

Voters who have not yet received their official polling card will be able to obtain them from the respective post offices today (04) and tomorrow (05), the Postal Department said.

Deputy Post Master General Rajitha Ranasinghe stated that the polling cards can be obtained by verifying one’s identity at the post office.

Meanwhile, a second copy of the polling card can be downloaded from the Elections Commission’s official website.

However, registered voters will be able to cast their vote after verifying their identity, even without a polling card, stated the Commission.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories