COVID-19: Seven new recoveries take total to 2,524

Seven more patients who were under medical care for COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals upon returning to health, the Ministry of Health said.

Thereby, the total number of recoveries reported in Sri Lanka has increased to 2,524.

The situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit confirmed that 03 patients at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), 01 at the Colombo East Base Hospital, another one at the Iranawila Hospital and 02 at the Minuwangoda Base Hospital had recovered from the disease.

In the meantime, confirmed cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in the country so far have moved up to 2,828.

Accordingly, 293 active cases are currently receiving treatment at several hospitals across the country.