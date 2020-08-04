Special telephone numbers of Election Dispute Resolution Unit

August 4, 2020   03:41 pm

The Election Commission has introduced special telephone numbers and fax numbers for each province to report incidents of obstruction of the free and fair conduct of the Parliamentary Election to be held on 5th August 2O2O as well as election law violations.

The commission states that all citizens are requested to report any such misconduct or illegal acts without delay to the following telephone and fax numbers:

 

Province Telephone No. Fax No.
Western Province 011-2869697 - Colombo
011-2869674 - Gampaha, Kalutara		 011-2869751 - Colombo
011-2869748 - Gampaha, Kalutara
Central Province 011-2869721 011-2869749
Southern Province 011-2869682 011-2869732
Northern Province 011-2869694 011-2869768
Eastern Province 011-2869709 011-2869734
North Western Province 011-2869727 011-2869736
North Central Province 011-2869663 011-2869728
Uva Province 011-2869712 011-2869752
Sabaragamuwa Province 011-2869713 011-2869773

 

