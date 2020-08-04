Special telephone numbers of Election Dispute Resolution Unit
August 4, 2020 03:41 pm
The Election Commission has introduced special telephone numbers and fax numbers for each province to report incidents of obstruction of the free and fair conduct of the Parliamentary Election to be held on 5th August 2O2O as well as election law violations.
The commission states that all citizens are requested to report any such misconduct or illegal acts without delay to the following telephone and fax numbers:
|Province
|Telephone No.
|Fax No.
|Western Province
|011-2869697 - Colombo
011-2869674 - Gampaha, Kalutara
|011-2869751 - Colombo
011-2869748 - Gampaha, Kalutara
|Central Province
|011-2869721
|011-2869749
|Southern Province
|011-2869682
|011-2869732
|Northern Province
|011-2869694
|011-2869768
|Eastern Province
|011-2869709
|011-2869734
|North Western Province
|011-2869727
|011-2869736
|North Central Province
|011-2869663
|011-2869728
|Uva Province
|011-2869712
|011-2869752
|Sabaragamuwa Province
|011-2869713
|011-2869773