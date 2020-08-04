General Election 2020: results before Thursday midnight

August 4, 2020   04:14 pm

The results of the General Election 2020 will be issued before midnight on August 06, says Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya.

It is expected to issue the results of the preferential votes before Friday (August 07) as well, he added.

Deshapriya expressed these views to the media following a visit to Gampaha district inspect preparations for tomorrow’s (August 05) election.

He further said that all gazette notifications pertaining to General Election are expected to be issued by August 10.

“Results can be gazetted by August 08. If the National Lists are submitted on August 09, this, too, will be gazetted by August 10”, the Chairman said.

