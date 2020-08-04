Six more coronavirus cases move total to 2,834
August 4, 2020 06:59 pm
Six new cases of novel coronavirus have been identified increasing the tally of confirmed cases reported in the country so far to 2,834.
The Department of Government Information reported that 06 persons who returned from Saudi Arabia and are under quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19.
Meanwhile the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka has risen to 2,524.
Accordingly 299 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at hospitals.