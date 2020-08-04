Sri Lanka Decides: Derana all set for parliamentary election coverage

-

Ada Derana is geared up to bring its viewers a world class election coverage with a unique television experience.

Our election broadcast – “Sri Lanka Decides” – which is set to begin at 6.30 am tomorrow (05) will be brought to the viewers in Sinhala, English and Tamil languages.

All the information about the General Election 2020 from the moment polling stations open tomorrow morning.

To this end, the Ada Derana production teams, along with the most reliable and fastest divisional media network, are already stationed across the country, to convey our viewers every detail pertaining to the election.

Our viewers will be able to witness the revolutionary experience of election broadcasting on TV Derana.

The live telecast is also available on Ada Derana 24 on channel number 14 of both PEO TV and Dialog TV.

Without being confined to the television, our media network will continue to provide election results via FM Derana, our websites – Ada Derana, Ada Derana Sinhala and Ada Derana Tamil – as well as through the Ada Derana SMS alert service.

All necessary information related to the election will also be brought to the viewers via Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.