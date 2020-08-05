Keselwatte Dinuka arrested with heroin

-

A close associate of the notorious organized criminal gang member “Keselwatte Raina” has been arrested near the Peliyagoda Expressway Bridge.

The suspect is a 27-year-old under the alias “Keselwatte Dinuka” who had been residing at Akbar Lane in Colombo 12, the Police said.

The arrest was made following a tip-off received by the officers of the Peliyagoda Police Station.

According to reports, 5.1g of heroin, 02 mobile phones, 19 SIM cards and the motorcycle the suspect had been travelling on were seized by the Police.

The suspect will be produced before Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court today (05).

Peliyagoda Police is probing the incident further.