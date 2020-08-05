General Election 2020: Voter turnout at 10 am

-

More than 20% of eligible voters in four electoral districts have exercised their franchise as of 10.00 am today (05).

Accordingly, Kurunegala and Matale districts have each reported 25% of voter turnout within three hours.

Further, the voter turnout in Kegalle and Ratnapura districts stood at 23%.

Meanwhile, Colombo district confirmed 20% voter turnout while Digamadulla electoral district recorded only 6% of voter turnout so far.

The polling of General Election 2020, which began at 7.00 am, is currently underway at 12,985 polling stations across the country.