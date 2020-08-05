SF Lokka shot dead in Anuradhapura

August 5, 2020   12:48 pm

Notorious criminal gang member Iron Ranasinghe alias “SF Lokka” has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen, the Police said.

He had been travelling in a car with another person when they came under a gunfire attack at Dahaiyagama Junction in Anuradhapura.

“SF Lokka” had reportedly joined the Army on March 2, 2007 and had reportedly deserted his post at the Special Forces Regiment on June 15, 2015.

He is also the main accused in the murder of nightclub owner Wasantha de Zoysa in 2015.

Alexander Wasantha Wickrama de Zoysa, an ex-Karate champion who is said to be the owner of several Guinness World Records, was hacked to death by a gang during a brutal attack on his night club.

