2020 General Election: Voter turnout at 12 noon

More than 40% of voter turnout has been reported on average at most districts across the island as of 12 noon today (05).

The polling stations for the 2020 General Election in Sri Lanka opened at 7.00 a.m. this morning with reports of steady numbers of voters turning up. Voting ends at 5.00 p.m.

The voter turnout in Colombo District has been reported as 34% so far while Gampaha District has seen a voter turnout of 35%.

The highest percentage of voter turnout has been reported from Monaragala District (55%) and Kurunegala District is second highest with 50%.

Voter turnout at 12 noon:

Colombo District - 34%

Gampaha District - 35%

Kalutara District - 35%

Digamadulla District - 40%

Kandy District - 35%

Hambantota District - 40%

Monaragala District - 55%

Kegalle District - 43%

Kurunegala District - 50%

Ratnapura District - 41%

Matale District - 46%

Badulla District - 45%

Batticaloa District - 40%

Puttalam District - 35%

Galle District - 45%

Matara District - 44%

Nuwara-Eliya District - 48%

Wanni District - 42%

Trincomalee District - 40%

Jaffna District - 35%

Anuradhapura District - 35%

Polonnaruwa District - 28%