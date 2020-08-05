-

Thirteen more patients infected with the novel coronavirus have fully recovered and have been discharged from their respective hospitals.

This includes 03 patients from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), 04 from the Welikanda Base Hospital and 06 from the Iranawila Hospital.

This increases the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 2,537.

A total of 286 patients infected with the virus are currently being treated at hospitals.