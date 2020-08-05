2020 General Election: Voter turnout at 2pm

-

The district-wise percentages of the voter turnout the 2020 parliamentary election, as of 2.00 p.m. today has been released to the media.

The voter turnout of most districts has crossed 50 percent the highest turnout has so far been reported from Nuwara-Eliya District (65%).

Meanwhile Kalutara and Hambantota district have reported percentages of 60 while the turnout of Colombo and Gampaha districts are just over 50 percent.

Voter Turnout:

Nuwara-Eliya District – 65%

Kalutara District – 60%

Hambantota District – 60%

Matale District – 58%

Monaragala District – 56%

Kandy District – 55%

Galle District – 55%

Vanni District – 55%

Batticaloa District – 55%

Ratnapura District – 55%

Digamadulla District – 55%

Polonnaruwa District – 55%

Gampaha District – 53%

Kegalle District – 55%

Matara District – 54%

Jaffna District – 53%

Puttalam District – 52%

Trincomalee District – 50%

Colombo District – 51%

Anuradhapura District – 50%

Badulla District – 50%

Kurunegala District – 49%