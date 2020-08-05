Showery condition to enhance during next few days

-

The showery condition over the south-western parts of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days from the today (05) night, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it said issuing an advisory.

Heavy rainfalls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.