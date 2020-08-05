General Election 2020: Voter turnout at 4 pm

-

Over a 60 percent voter turnout has been recorded in a majority of districts by 4.00 pm today (05).

The polling of General Election 2020, which began at 7.00 am, is set to conclude at 5.00 pm this evening.

After 4 pm, voters who have successfully undergone the quarantine are allowed to vote, as per the Elections Commission.

Meanwhile, the district-wise percentages of the voter turnout the 2020 parliamentary election, as of 4.00 p.m. today has been released to the media.

Voter turnout:

Kalutara District – 60%

Matale District – 68%

Monaragala District – 65%

Kandy District – 65%

Galle District – 60%

Ratnapura District – 70%

Polonnaruwa District – 55%

Gampaha District – 62%

Kegalle District – 67%

Jaffna District – 57%

Puttalam District – 60%

Trincomalee District – 69%

Colombo District – 60%

Hambantota District – 62%

Vanni District – 70%

Batticaloa District – 69%

Digamadulla District – 68%

Matara District – 65%

Anuradhapura District – 52%