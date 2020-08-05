General Election 2020: Voter turnout at 4 pm
August 5, 2020 04:57 pm
Over a 60 percent voter turnout has been recorded in a majority of districts by 4.00 pm today (05).
The polling of General Election 2020, which began at 7.00 am, is set to conclude at 5.00 pm this evening.
After 4 pm, voters who have successfully undergone the quarantine are allowed to vote, as per the Elections Commission.
Meanwhile, the district-wise percentages of the voter turnout the 2020 parliamentary election, as of 4.00 p.m. today has been released to the media.
Voter turnout:
Kalutara District – 60%
Matale District – 68%
Monaragala District – 65%
Kandy District – 65%
Galle District – 60%
Ratnapura District – 70%
Polonnaruwa District – 55%
Gampaha District – 62%
Kegalle District – 67%
Jaffna District – 57%
Puttalam District – 60%
Trincomalee District – 69%
Colombo District – 60%
Hambantota District – 62%
Vanni District – 70%
Batticaloa District – 69%
Digamadulla District – 68%
Matara District – 65%
Anuradhapura District – 52%