Another Sri Lankan injured in Beirut explosion, Embassy says

-

Another Sri Lankan national is reportedly wounded in the catastrophic explosion that shook the Lebanese capital, Beirut city, on Tuesday (04), the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Beirut said.

So far, two Sri Lankans have sustained injuries in the massive blast which killed nearly 100 people and injured more than 4,000.

The Sri Lankan Embassy, in a statement, said it is seeking further information from the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health with regard to the Sri Lankans nationals who were affected by this calamity.

In the meantime, it is reported that minor damages were caused to the Sri Lankan Embassy building in Beirut and the residences of its diplomatic mission. However, the embassy officials were not injured in the explosion.

Approximately 25,000 Sri Lankans are employed in this Western Asian country bordered by Syria and Israel.

Family members and relatives of Sri Lankan expatriates in Lebanon, who wish to receive information with regard to the situation, can contact the Embassy’s office in Beirut via +961 5769585 or its official e-mail address (slemb.beirut@mfa.gov.lk).

According to foreign media, the blast has struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake.

Lebanese authorities have launched investigations to determine the exact cause of the explosion, however, the Lebanese officials have begun to look into 2,750 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate that was kept stored in a warehouse near the port where the incident happened, for six years.

The officials expect the death toll to rise further as emergency workers dig through the rubble to search for survivors, foreign media reported. Further, more than 200,000 people have become homeless, the governor of Beirut, Marwan Abboud has said.

President of Lebanon, Michel Aoun meanwhile declared a three-day mourning period and stated that the government would release 100 billion lira (£50.5m; $66m) of emergency funds.