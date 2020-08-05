General Election 2020: Final voter turnout
August 5, 2020 06:16 pm
Polling of the Sri Lankas 16th Parliamentary Election drew to an end at 5.00 pm today (05). The process got underway in the early hours of the day, at 7.00 am.
At the close of polls, the voter turnout in 12 electoral districts had crossed 70 per cent.
The highest voter turnout was observed in Hambantota and Batticaloa districts, which added up to 76 per cent.
Meanwhile, Nuwara Eliya and Monaragala districts have recorded the second highest (75%) voter turnout.
Puttalam electoral, saw the lowest voter turnout in the polling with only 64 per cent.
The Chairman of Election Commission, Mahinda Deshapriya meanwhile said the overall voter turnout island-wide stands at 71 per cent.
The voter turnout of all electoral districts at close of polls:
Hambantota 76%
Batticaloa 76%
Nuwara Eliya 75%
Monaragala 75%
Badulla 74%
Vanni 73%
Trincomalee 73%
Digamadulla 73%
Matale 72%
Polonnaruwa 72%
Kandy 72%
Ratnapura 71%
Anuradhapura 70%
Kegalle 70%
Colombo 70%
Kalutara 70%
Galle 70%
Matara 71%
Gampaha 68%
Kurunegala 65%
Jaffna 67%
Puttalam 64%