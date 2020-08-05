President, PM and party leaders vote

-

Sri Lanka’s President, Prime Minister and leaders of political parties were observed casting their votes at respective voting centers today (05).

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa cast his vote for the Parliamentary Election 2020 at Sri Vivekaramaya Temple in Pangiriwatta, Nugegoda this morning.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa exercised his franchise at the D.A. Rajapaksa Vidyalaya in Medamulana.

Meanwhile the leader of the United National Party (UNP) Ranil Wickremesinghe cast his vote at the polling center at the Colombo University premises.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa voted at the Suranimala Vidyalaya in Weerawila.

National People’s Power (Jathika Jana Balawegaya) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake cast his vote at the Abeysingharama Viharaya in Maligawatte.

Former President and Polonnaruwa District candidate Maithripala Sirisena was observed casting his vote at the Sri Vidyaloka Viharaya in Polonnaruwa.

Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya had voted at the Lindsay Girls College in Bambalapitiya.