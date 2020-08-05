COVID-19: Four new cases detected

-

Four more new cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected in the country today (05), confirmed the Department of Government Information.

Among them, one had been a recent arrival from Chennai, India while 2 more had arrived from United Arab Emirates. The other patient has been identified as an inmate of the Senapura Rehabilitation Center.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka has now moved to 2,838.

As per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 290 of them are active cases and are currently receiving medical care at selected hospitals.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries reported in the country climbed to 2,537 today as 13 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus thus far.