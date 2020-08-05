-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has expressed his gratitude towards the Sri Lankan public for the confidence they placed in the by voting at the General Election 2020.

Posting a Twitter message President said he is glad of the nearly 71% voter turnout at the election.

He further pointed out that Sri Lanka was the first South Asian country to hold general elections amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Posting in both Sinhala and English languages, the President stated that the voter turnout reflects the confidence the public has in government’s efforts in controlling the COVID-19 outbreak.

President Rajapaksa’s tweet read:

“I am glad to know that today’s all-island voter turnout was nearly 71% . As the first South Asian country to hold general elections amidst #COVID19LK, it reflects the confidence that #SriLankans has in our efforts to control this pandemic.

#LKAElections2020 #මහමැතිවරණය”