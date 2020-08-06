Rainfall over 100 mm likely in some areas

-

Windy condition over the island and the showery condition over the south-western parts of the island is expected to enhance to some extent during the day (06), as per the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm is likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara, and Kaluthara districts.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island particularly in Northern, North-central, North-western, and Western provinces and in Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.

Coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle due to the effect of swell waves. People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Potuvil via Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (40-50) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph in the sea area off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo, and Galle.

The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Mannar, Colombo, and Galle can be very rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having a 2.0-2.5m height (this is not the height of nearshore waves).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.