COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka at 2,839

-

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka reached 2,839 as another person tested positive for the virus on Wednesday night (05), confirmed the Department of Government Information.

The Department said the latest positive case is a close contact of a coronavirus patient detected from the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu.

Four other positive cases were also confirmed on Wednesday (05): One patient was a recent arrival from Chennai, India. Two of them had arrived from the United Arab Emirates. The other patient was an inmate of the Senapura Rehabilitation Center.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 291 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,537 on Wednesday (05).