Youth stabbed to death over dispute

-

A youth has been stabbed to death using a sharp weapon in Kegalle town last night (05).

The assault had occurred in an escalation of a disagreement between two individuals, according to the Police.

The assaulted person had succumbed to his injuries upon admittance to Kegalle Hospital.

Reportedly, the deceased victim is a 20-year-old youth residing in Winson Wickremesinghe Mawatha in Kegalle.

The body is currently kept in the morgue of the Kegalle Hospital.

Kegalle Police have launched search operations to apprehend the suspect of the incident who has fled the area.