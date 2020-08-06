Ten districts affected by inclement weather, says DMC

August 6, 2020   12:31 pm

Ten districts have been affected by the inclement weather that prevails across the island, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) says.

The Deputy Director of the DMC, Pradeep Kodippili revealed that 483 houses island-wide were damaged by the gusty winds.

Accordingly, Kurunegala, Ratnapura, Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, Kegalle, Galle, Matara, Hambantota and Nuwara Eliya have experienced the adverse effects of the blustery condition.

Five individuals have sustained injuries owing to the prevailing situation and many roads were blocked by the fallen trees.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Power and Energy said that interruptions to the power supply have been reported from several districts in the country.

