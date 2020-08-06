First result of General Election 2020 released

August 6, 2020   01:01 pm

The Election Commission has released the first result of the 16th General Election of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, results of the Galle electoral district were the first to be issued.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) leads with a total of 27,682 votes (72.70%) while the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is second with 5,144 (13.51%).

In the meantime, the Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is third with 3,135 (8.23%) and the UNP is fourth with 1,507 (3.96%).

With 243 votes (0.64%), Our Power of People Party (OPPP) has placed fourth.

