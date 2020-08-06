2020 GE: Results of Kayts polling division

-

The results for the Kayts polling division in the Jaffna District of the 2020 General Election have been released.

According to the results, the Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) has received the highest number of votes 6,369 (41.6%).

Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kadchi (ITAK) is second with 4,412 (28.62%) while Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) has obtained 1,376 (8.99%) to place third in the polling division.

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is fourth with 1,077 votes (7.03%).