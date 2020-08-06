2020 GE: Jaffna polling division results

August 6, 2020   02:11 pm

The election results of Jaffna polling division in Jaffna electoral district have been released.

The Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi (ITAK) has topped the list with 7,634 votes (33%) while the Eelam People’s Democratic Party (EPDP) has come in second with 5,545 votes (23.97%).

In the meantime the Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) has placed the third with 4,642 votes (20.06%).

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has obtained 1,469 votes (6.35%), coming in the fourth place.

